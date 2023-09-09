(FOX40.COM) — Some of the region’s top chefs will create an “unforgettable dining experience” at the 10th annual Tower Bridge Dinner hosted by Visit Sacramento on Sunday.

The inaugural Tower Bridge Dinner began in 2013 and was led by farm-to-fork pioneers Chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Randall Selland, according to their website. This year’s event will have nearly 30 local chefs in attendance who will utilize their culinary skills for various appetizer and dessert options.

•Video Above: Menu items previewed for Tower Bridge Dinner fundraiser

Featured chefs of the Tower Bridge Dinner will include:

Appetizer Chefs

Frank Rivera , Golden Bear

Golden Bear Devin Dedier, Vacanza Romano

Nina Curtis, Plant’ish & Co. Culinary Arts

Greg Desmangles, Roost

Ryan Visker, Nixtaco

Brock Macdonald, Beast + Bounty

Muagututia Tuala-Tamaalelagi, Chef T’s Kitchen

Billy Ngo, Chu Mai

Giancarlo Zapato, Chicha Peruvian Kitchen

Ryan Ellison, Mulvaney’s B&L

Manny Cruz and Miguel Rivera, Ella Dining Room & Bar

Adam Carpenter, Shangri-La

Dessert Chefs

Christopher Beattie & Natalie Quach, Faria Bakery

Jaimie Marlene, Spider Monkey’s Dessert Studio

Peter Decorti, Sky River Casino

J Jordon, Brown Rice Bakery

Angela Harris, Midtown Bakery

Elena Winks, Franquette

Andreas Hoffmann, Sodexo Live

Sara Arabian, The Rind

Katerina Balagian, Seasons Kitchen and Bar

Bennyjann Peneyra, Milk Money

The nationally recognized event serves as a fundraiser with the majority of ticket sales coming from corporate sponsorships, according to their website.

Visit Sacramento reported that Sponsorship funds a series of scholarships for CAMP students at Sacramento State, who are the children of migrant farmworkers. Proceeds also help Visit Sacramento put on its admission-free Farm-to-Fork-Festival, which draws thousands of people for a two-day celebration every year.

For more information visit visitsacramento.com.