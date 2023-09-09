(FOX40.COM) — Some of the region’s top chefs will create an “unforgettable dining experience” at the 10th annual Tower Bridge Dinner hosted by Visit Sacramento on Sunday.
The inaugural Tower Bridge Dinner began in 2013 and was led by farm-to-fork pioneers Chefs Patrick Mulvaney and Randall Selland, according to their website. This year’s event will have nearly 30 local chefs in attendance who will utilize their culinary skills for various appetizer and dessert options.
•Video Above: Menu items previewed for Tower Bridge Dinner fundraiser
Featured chefs of the Tower Bridge Dinner will include:
Appetizer Chefs
- Frank Rivera, Golden Bear
- Devin Dedier, Vacanza Romano
- Nina Curtis, Plant’ish & Co. Culinary Arts
- Greg Desmangles, Roost
- Ryan Visker, Nixtaco
- Brock Macdonald, Beast + Bounty
- Muagututia Tuala-Tamaalelagi, Chef T’s Kitchen
- Billy Ngo, Chu Mai
- Giancarlo Zapato, Chicha Peruvian Kitchen
- Ryan Ellison, Mulvaney’s B&L
- Manny Cruz and Miguel Rivera, Ella Dining Room & Bar
- Adam Carpenter, Shangri-La
Dessert Chefs
- Christopher Beattie & Natalie Quach, Faria Bakery
- Jaimie Marlene, Spider Monkey’s Dessert Studio
- Peter Decorti, Sky River Casino
- J Jordon, Brown Rice Bakery
- Angela Harris, Midtown Bakery
- Elena Winks, Franquette
- Andreas Hoffmann, Sodexo Live
- Sara Arabian, The Rind
- Katerina Balagian, Seasons Kitchen and Bar
- Bennyjann Peneyra, Milk Money
The nationally recognized event serves as a fundraiser with the majority of ticket sales coming from corporate sponsorships, according to their website.
Visit Sacramento reported that Sponsorship funds a series of scholarships for CAMP students at Sacramento State, who are the children of migrant farmworkers. Proceeds also help Visit Sacramento put on its admission-free Farm-to-Fork-Festival, which draws thousands of people for a two-day celebration every year.
For more information visit visitsacramento.com.