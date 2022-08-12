SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the demolition of Sleep Train Arena continues, the images of the process may be a sore sight for Sacramentans who recall attending events at the venue.

FOX40 asked in a Facebook post what people’s favorite memory at the venue was. In the comments section, watching their favorite music artist perform was among their favorite memories at the old arena.

Concerts that Sacramentans attended at the old arena include Garth Brooks, Kenny Rodgers, Dolly Parton, Cher, Elton John, Rod Stewart, and Metallica with Korn as the opening act in the mid-90s.

When it comes to basketball memories, one commentator said she went to her first Kings game in 1989 after her first baby was born and in a later game took her son and his friends to see LeBron James play against the Kings.

James, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, made his NBA debut at the arena when it was then known as Arco Arena on Oct. 29, 2003. James was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time and the Kings won that game 106-92.

During James’ second stint with the Cavaliers, Cleveland beat Sacramento 120-11 in his final game in the arena on March 9, 2016.

Fascinating to walk around the ruins of the civilization once known as ARCO Arena. pic.twitter.com/dQTrUtcMQF — Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) August 11, 2022

Some commentators even mentioned themselves or knew someone that helped build the venue.

Commentators in a Reddit post also shared their memories of attending events at the arena. Concerts from bands Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Stone Temple Pilots, Queens of the Stone Age, System of a Down, Limp Bizkit, Slipknot, Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, and the Black Keys.”

Prince, MC Hammer, Backstreet Boys and Janet Jackson were mentioned as other artists which Sacramenteans saw performed.

Hip-hop acts were also mentioned in the thread such as the Up in Smoke Tour with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem in the early 200s and Kanye West’s “Glow in the Dark Tour” in 2008.

Redditors mentioned attending WWE events and multiple Kings games including playoff games, most notably the 2002 Western Conference finals against the Lakers. James NBA debut and Kobe Bryant’s last game at the arena in 2016 were also mentioned in the thread.

The former Kings arena opened in Nov. 1988 and was known as ARCO Arena until 2011. It’s name changed to the Power Balance Pavilion for two years in 2011 and 2012 and the arena became known as Sleep Train Arena ever since.

The Kings played at the arena from 1988 to 2016 and moved to the Golden 1 Center beginning with the 2016-17 season. The Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA also played at the arena from 1997 until it ceased operations in 2009.

The plan is to completely demolish Sleep Train Arena to make way for redevelopment in the same space.

A new California Northstate University medical school and a state-of-the-art teaching hospital is planned to be built in the area. A mix of residential, commercial, retail, restaurants, parks, and bike trails are also part of a development that the Sacramento City Council approved in February.

The Natomas Unified School District voted unanimously to approve a $6 million plan to purchase 12 acres at the site. The district plans to use the land for a new school that could focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.