(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is home to multiple concerts and entertainment venues and in February, there will be multiple events taking place throughout the area.
•Video Above: GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park
February will include the opening of Thunder Valley’s new venue while the Hard Rock Hotel and the Golden 1 Center will host a slate of events.
Click here for a lineup of events throughout the year of 2023.
Here are the concert and events taking place in Sacramento in February.
Golden 1 Center
Feb. 3-5 — PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic
Feb. 10 — Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 11 — Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
Feb. 16-20 — Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures
Feb. 23 — Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Feb. 26 — Carin Leon
Thunder Valley concerts and events
Feb. 17 — The Eagles
Feb. 18 — Bruno Mars
Feb. 19 — Santana
Feb. 24-25 — Gabriel Iglesias
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Feb. 3 — “Stayin’ Alive”: One night of the Bee Gees
Feb. 4 — Royal Comedy Tour
Feb. 10 — Paul Anka
Feb. 25 — Bill Maher
Ace of Spades
Feb. 5 — We Came As Romans
Feb. 18 — FIDLAR
Feb. 19 — Fit For A king
Feb. 20 — J Boog
Feb. 21 — Pepper
Feb. 22 — Umphrey’s McGee 25th Anniversary Tour
Feb. 24 — jxdn
Feb. 25 — HIRIE
Feb. 26 — Collie Buddz