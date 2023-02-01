(KTXL) — The Sacramento region is home to multiple concerts and entertainment venues and in February, there will be multiple events taking place throughout the area.

•Video Above: GoldenSky Country Music Festival debuts at Discovery Park

February will include the opening of Thunder Valley’s new venue while the Hard Rock Hotel and the Golden 1 Center will host a slate of events.

Click here for a lineup of events throughout the year of 2023.

Here are the concert and events taking place in Sacramento in February.

Golden 1 Center

Feb. 3-5 — PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic

Feb. 10 — Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 11 — Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 16-20 — Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures

Feb. 23 — Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Feb. 26 — Carin Leon

Thunder Valley concerts and events

Feb. 17 — The Eagles

Feb. 18 — Bruno Mars

Feb. 19 — Santana

Feb. 24-25 — Gabriel Iglesias

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb. 3 — “Stayin’ Alive”: One night of the Bee Gees

Feb. 4 — Royal Comedy Tour

Feb. 10 — Paul Anka

Feb. 25 — Bill Maher

Ace of Spades

Feb. 5 — We Came As Romans

Feb. 18 — FIDLAR

Feb. 19 — Fit For A king

Feb. 20 — J Boog

Feb. 21 — Pepper

Feb. 22 — Umphrey’s McGee 25th Anniversary Tour

Feb. 24 — jxdn

Feb. 25 — HIRIE

Feb. 26 — Collie Buddz