(FOX40.COM) — A longtime gym in downtown Sacramento is closing its doors at the end of the year.

The Capital Athletic Club announced its closure on social media on Saturday. Management said the gym, located on 8th Street between O and P streets, will close on Dec. 31 after 38 years in business.

The business cited “several factors” over recent years created challenges for its operation.

“It has been our pleasure and privilege to serve you over the last 38 years. Over these years, the sense of community between our members and staff has become more like an extended family and you will be dearly missed. You have all had a positive impact on our lives and we hope that the same can be said us,” the Capital Athletic Club’s announcement reads.

According to its website, the Capital Athletic Club is a 52,000-square foot facility that offered amenities such as three fitness rooms, a 25-yard four-lane pool, racquetball and handball courts, and a full-service salon.