(KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is calling on all artists to help with a project at a park alongside the Sacramento River.

According to the city’s blog, the Office of Arts and Culture in Public Places program seeks help from professional artists or artist teams to build a permanent sculpture at Robert T. Matsui Park.

The sculpture is expected to be part of an improvement project that includes a 1.5-acre cherry blossom park — also called a Hanami Line. Other updated park features include 100 “Pink Flair” cherry blossoms, landscaping that is drought resistant, lighting, and seating with an area meant to host festivals.

The upgrades to the park cost $6.95 million and are expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

The application is open to all professional artists, even those who are international. Although, additional consideration will be given during the review process to artists within California, the Sacramento region and artists with a connection to Japanese culture and history, according to the city.

Eligible applicants must have examples of past exterior public art projects, the city said.

“The proposed project location for the public art in Robert T. Matsui Park is a major focal point of the Hanami Line park improvement design,” Sacramento Art in Public Places Manager Donald Gensler said in a statement. “This beautiful public space will represent both a welcome community gathering place and a memorable destination spot for Sacrament visitors.”

According to city officials, artists will be selected by a review panel. Whoever the selected artist is will work with project stakeholders to learn more about the project’s background. After learning about the goals and background of the public art project, the artist will design, fabricate, and install the new artwork.

Due to the location, city officials said the sculpture’s theme will need to be related to trees and be at least 20 feet tall.

Interested artists can learn more information on the application process here.

Applications close on March 6 and an online information session will be held on Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The upgrade project is funded through the Sacramento Tree Foundation, the City of Sacramento, the Caltrans Clean California Grant, a $500,000 commitment from UC Davis Health, and philanthropic gifts from individuals.