(FOX40.COM) — The beginning of November marks the return of “the claw” in Sacramento.

The city operates the specialized tractors for three months beginning in November to help residents get rid of the excessive amount of fallen leaves in the so-called “City of Trees.”

According to the city, “The Claw” makes at least seven collections on each street during leaf season, collecting up to 20,000 tons of material in one season. The crews work to collect leaves rain or shine, including holidays.

“In the early part of the season, time between collections may be shorter,” the city of Sacramento’s website reads. “As leaf drop volume grows, and if wind and rainstorms occur, it can take crews longer to rotate through the entire city.”

From November to January, residents can place excess yard waste in piles on the street for collection. Due to leaf season, the daily schedule for waste collection started to shift on Nov. 1 and will last through Jan. 29, 2024.

What to know about the leaf pick-up schedule

The city said the schedule is updated daily based on the volume of yard waste from the previous day, weather conditions and equipment availability.

To check the collection date, residents can use the city’s search tool online or the SacRecycle App.

The city said residents can also get weekly reminders or service change alerts through text or email about collection and street sweeping.

Leaf pile guidelines

Here are the guidelines Sacramento residents must follow, according to the city:

•Piles should be no more than five cubic yards in size (4x4x9 pile) and limbs must be cut to three feet or less in length and no more than four inches in diameter

•Place the pile six feet from any objects such as cars, boats, and basketball

•Make sure there is space between the curb and pile to allow water to flow to storm drains

•When possible, avoid placing piles in bike lanes

•Residents should not put food waste in the yard waste pile, as it should go into the organics container

•Residents shouldn’t put pet waste in any yard pile or organics container, as it should be placed in the trash

•Piles of leaves should not be in plastic bags