SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon will be taking place through the Sacramento area, closing several roads throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 4.

The race will begin at the Folsom Dam and continue through the streets of Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Carmichael and Sacramento, ending at the state Capitol building.

The following roads will be closed from Friday to Sunday for the California International Marathon:

The Capitol Mall between 8th Street and 9th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

9th Street between N Street and L Street will be closed from 2 p.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

8th Street and 10th Street between N Street and L Street will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The following roads will be closed on Sunday for the marathon:

Folsom Auburn Road and Oak Avenue will be closed from 5:20 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.

American River Canyon Boulevard and Oak Avenue will be closed from 5:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

Santa Juanita Avenue and Oak Avenue will be closed from 5:20 a.m. to 8:05 a.m.

April Street and Oak Avenue will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

Beech Avenue and Oak Avenue will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Watchel Way and Oak Avenue will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

Oak Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Woodlake Hills Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 9:20 a.m.

Greenback Lane will be closed from 6:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Niessen Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m.

Madison Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.

Dorian Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Winding Way and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

Sunrise Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 10:10 a.m.

New York Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

Hollister Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:05 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.

California Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 6:15 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Manzanita Avenue will be closed from 6:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Grant Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Kenneth Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Garfield Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Paloma Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

Saverien Drive and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon

Coronado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Watt Avenue will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hawthorn Road and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Munroe Street and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

University Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Howe Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carlson Drive and J Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Bear Flag Way and J Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

33rd Street and J Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

J Street and Alhambra Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

L Street and 29th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

22nd Street and L Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:05 p.m.

15th Street and L Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8th Street and L Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WAZE has partnered with the California International Marathon and will be up to date with road closure information on Sunday.