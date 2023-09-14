(FOX40.COM) — During the fall months in Sacramento, there are multiple events for the community to attend.

The fall includes the return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and outdoor music festivals.

Here are some of the biggest events in the Sacramento area this fall:

The popular annual Farm-to-Fork Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a concert lineup Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Cannons, and Danielle Ponder.

The concerts are free to attend and will occur at Capitol Mall.

The first day of the festival on Sept. 22 occurs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second day of the festival on Sept. 23 occurs from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A free community event will kick off the weekend of the annual California Capital Airshow on Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Village Green Park in Rancho Cordova.

The event gives a chance for the community to meet with the United States Air Force Thunderbird pilots.

The event will also include an appearance from Sacramento River Cats mascot Dinger and the Sacramento Republic FC conducting soccer drill practice.

The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area and will feature performances from “some of the world’s most thrilling aircraft” over two days at the Mather Airport.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore 171 miles of aircraft displays and exhibits on the ground.

Flying performances will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on each day of the event.

Described as a “foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event,” the Foodieland Night Market is taking place at Cal Expo from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

According to the event’s website, the event will feature over 175 vendors of food, arts, crafts, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

The event will occur from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on each day.

Admission is $5, but children five and under can enter the event for free. Parking is $10 and rideshare drop-offs will be available.

Sacramento Natural Food Co-Op 50th Anniversary (Sept. 30)

The Sacramento Natural Food Co-Op in midtown is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the end of September.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Sept. 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Winn Park on 1616 28th Street. The 50th-anniversary celebration will include live music, food trucks, and a craft beer and wine garden.

In what is considered one of the biggest rock festivals on the West Coast, the annual Aftershock Festival will take over Discovery Park during the first week of October.

Headliners for the four-day event include Guns N’Roses, Tool, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, and Limp Bizkit.

General admission four-day passes are $419.99 while single-day general admission tickets are $144.99 for Thursday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 8, and $154.99 for Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Weekend VIP passes are $719.99 while single-day VIP passes are $259.99 on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct. 8, and $269.99 for Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Rhythm Music Fest (Oct. 7)

The Rhythm Music Fest, a “boutique electronic” music festival, is taking place at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Oct. 7 from noon to 8 p.m.

The festival is for people who are 21 and over and music will be performed on two stages on the waterfront.

According to the event’s website, after-parties will take place from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets begin at $40 for the waterfront stages and go up to $50 for pre-sale all access. Pre-sale VIP access is $90.

GoldenSky (Oct. 14-15)

After a successful debut in 2022, the GoldenSky Music Festival will return to Discovery Park on the second weekend of October.

Jon Pardi, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Wynonna Judd and Parker McCollum are some of the performers who will take the stage for the two-day festival.

General admission two-day passes are $134.99 while single-day general admission tickets are $89.99 for Saturday, Oct. 14, and $99.99 for Sunday, Oct. 15.

Weekend VIP passes are $269.99 while single-day VIP tickets are $164.99.