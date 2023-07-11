(KTXL) — The “Beam Team” is hiring.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center are holding a job fair for several part-time positions for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The job fair is Tuesday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

What positions are open?

According to the Kings’ website, here the part-time positions the team is hiring for:

•Audio/visual technician

•Box office ticket sellers

•Concert support

•Elevator operators

•EMT

•Event security officers

•Guest service ambassadors

•Kings Team Store associates

•Mission control operators

•Premium service ambassadors

•Ticket takers

•Ushers

•Utility crew members

Click or tap here to apply.

Legends, the Golden 1 Center’s food and beverage operators, is looking to fill these roles for the upcoming season:

•Catering/special events supervisor

•Club supervisor

•Concessions bartender

•Concession stand worker

•Concessions supervisor

•Cook 1

•Cook 2

•Culinary supervisor

•IT engineer

•Lead cook (concessions and clubs)

•Pastry cook 1

•Pastry cook 2

•Premium barback

•Premium bartender

•Premium server

•Steward

•Warehouse associate (AM/PM)

•Warehouse supervisor

Click or tap here to apply for the Legends positions.

ABM, the team’s partner that oversees housekeeping and parking at the Golden 1 Center are hiring for the following positions:

•Arena event cleaner

•Arena overnight cleaner

•Cashier

•Valet/parking attendant

Various rigger and standhand roles will be open with organization Local 50 recruiting for those positions, according to the team.

What applicants need to do

Those who are interested in the Kings or Golden 1 Center’s positions should review the open positions, complete an application to have your information on file and bring a resume.

Applicants should be prepare for an in-person interview, as job offers will be made on the spot for select positions.

Where can you park?

According to the Kings, parking validation will be provided for the DOCO west garage on 3rd and L streets.