SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In 2022, there were multiple stories that shook up local communities while one of the area’s city councils made history, and Sacramento rallied behind its sports teams.

Here is a roundup of the most significant and impactful stories in the Sacramento region for 2022.

An early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 12 others injured on April 3. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 10th and K streets.

According to court documents filed by then-Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, the deadly shooting was part of a gang dispute.

Brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin were arrested in connection with the shooting within days after the shooting. Mtula Payton, a third suspect, was later arrested in Las Vegas after police had been searching for him for almost two months.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all three suspects are not expected to appear in court again until Jan. 27, 2023.

The Stockton Police Department arrested Wesley Brownlee in connection to a series of shootings that happened in 2021 and 2022.

Brownlee is currently facing murder charges for the deaths of seven people including Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, Lawerence Lopez, Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano, Mervin Harmon, Paul Yaw, and Salvador Debudey Jr.

The 43-year-old is also facing charges of attempted murder for the shooting of Natasha LaTour, who is the only surviving victim of the attacks. Harmon, one of the men who was fatally shot, appears to be a newly identified victim but had not previously been connected to the killings.

Harmon and Vasquez were killed in Alamada County days apart while the other shootings happened in Stockton.

Kiely Rodni

The search of Nevada County teen Kiely Rodni spanned over two weeks with search parties being conducted and an independent group of search and rescue divers involved.

According to Adventures with Purpose, an independent group of search and rescue divers, Rodni’s car was found upside down in 14 feet of water with her body inside. The car was found near the Prosser Creek Reservoir.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner identified the body as Rodni days later.

Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6, 2022, after she reportedly at a party with more than 100 minors and young adults near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento.

In October, the Nevada County Coroner declared Rodni’s death as accidental.

Mosquito Fire

The Mosquito Fire was the largest fire in the state in 2022, burning 76,788 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

The fire started burning on Sept. 6 and became officially 100% contained on Oct. 27. The fire caused multiple evacuations, most of which were lifted in late September. The fire affected the nearby Michigan Bluff and Foresthill communities in Placer County and Volcanville in El Dorado County.

West Sacramento all-women city council

West Sacramento became the only city in the Sacramento region to have an all-female city council after November’s election.

The city council members includes Verna Sulpizio Hull, Dawnté Early, Mayor Martha Guerrero, Mayor Pro-Tem Quirina Orozco, and Norma Alcala. Hull won the District 4 race, followed by Early coming on top in District 3 and Guerero getting re-elected after running unopposed.

West Sacramento is one of six women-only councils in the state, according to the League of California Cities.

Notable Sacramento election races

Sacramento County has both a new sheriff and district attorney after November’s election. Thien Ho defeated Alana Mathews in the district attorney’s race while Jim Cooper defeated Jim Barnes in the race for sheriff.

The city of Sacramento also has a women-majority city council after three district seats were up for grabs during the 2022 General Election.

Karina Talamantes (District 3), Caity Maple (District 5), and Lisa Kaplan (District 1) won the seats, giving Sacramento a 5-3 female majority.

‘Light the beam’

The Sacramento Kings have seen a resurgence during the first half of the 2022-23 season, as the team is playing their best basketball in years and have started a new tradition with a purple victory beam.

The team lights a purple beam out of the Golden 1 Center after each victory and typically, a player or personality gets the honor of lighting the beam in front of the home crowd. The beam became a subject of memes throughout social media and was a topic among national sports media.

“Light the Beam” has become a popular chant among fans at Golden 1 Center and was even chanted during a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 3.

According to the Kings, the purple beam is powered by four lasers and was announced on 916 Day as a “way for the team to further deepen its connection with the city.”

As of Dec. 29, the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference standings with an 18-15 record.

Sacramento Republic FC makes improbable Open Cup run

The Sacramento Republic FC became the first non-MLS club to compete in the U.S. Open Cup final since 2018 but ended up losing to Orlando City SC in the championship match.

Sacramento’s Cinderella run in the longest-running domestic tournament included upsetting three MLS clubs. The Republic FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0, followed by a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy, and beat Sporting Kansas City in a thriller that ended in a penalty shootout.

Republic FC lost in the finals 3-0 after Orlando City scored all three of its goals in the second half.

Sacramento ended its season in the Western Conference semifinal round of the United Soccer League Championship playoffs in October. The Republic FC fell 2-1 to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Sacramento’s regular season in league play ended at 15-11-8.