(KTXL) — Sacramento had its fair share of live events in 2022, as annual music festivals returned while another one debuted.

Concerts in the Park also returned while concerts and sporting events occur at Sacramento venues.

Here are the top live events in Sacramento in 2022.

Goldensky Music Festival

The Goldensky Country Music Festival made its debut with 50,000 people in attendance at Discovery Park in October.

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt headlined the festival, which spanned two days. Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Diamon Rio, Brain Kelly of Florida Georgia Line, and Lindsay Ell also performed at the two-day event.

The festival is slated to return for its second year on Oct. 14-15, 2023.

Aftershock

The Aftershock Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary with an attendance of 160,000 fans for the four-day event. The 2022 edition of the festival featured Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance, and Muse as the headliners.

Other acts to perform at the festival were Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Shinedown, and Vacaville-based band Papa Roach.

The festival will return for four days on Oct. 5-8, 2023.

Sol Blume

R&B, hip-hop, and soul music festival Sol Blume returned in April after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event took place at Discovery Park over two days with thousands of people in attendance. The event previously took place at Caesar Chavez Park where 15,000 people would attend. The festival was moved to Discovery Park where 40,000 were allowed to attend.

The two-day festival was headlined by Jorja Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and Summer Walker.

Concerts in the Park

The popular Concerts in the Park series in downtown Sacramento returned in May after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Around 1,000 people packed Cesar Chavez Plaza for the first Friday of Concerts in the Park. The series occurred every Friday through May, June, and July in downtown Sacramento.

Golden 1 Center

The Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, had many top artists perform throughout 2022.

Musical acts such as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Journey, Tyler, The Creator, Daddy Yankee, and Kendrick Lamar rocked the stage at the Golden 1 Center.

The downtown Sacramento venue also had its fair share of comedy acts with John Mulaney, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle taking the stage.

Sacramento Kings, Sacramento State Hornets and Republic FC

It was a great year for Sacramento sports teams, as the Kings started a new tradition, Sacramento State football had its best year in program history and the Sacramento Republic FC put together a memorable season.

On Oct. 18, the Kings, Hornets, and Republic FC all hosted games in different parts of Sacramento. On that night, the Kings hosted the Los Angeles Clippers, the Hornets hosted the Montana Grizzlies on national television and the Republic FC hosted a playoff match against New Mexico United.

The Hornets and Republic FC both won that night while the Kings fell to the Clippers.

Other notable sporting events that happened in 2022 were two playoff games hosted by the Hornets. Sacramento State won their first FCS playoff game in program history against Richmond on Dec. 3. The next week, the Hornets’ season was over after a 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word.

The Republic FC made an improbable run to the U.S. Open Cup Final, which included beating three MLS clubs and winning two of those matches at home.

The Republic FC defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 and beat Sporting Kansas City in a penalty shootout in the semifinals.

The Republic ended up listing to Orlando City SC 3-0 in the final round. Sacramento later hosted a match in the United Soccer League Championship playoffs, resulting in a 2-0 win over New Mexico United in the quarterfinals.