(FOX40.COM) — As the holiday season approaches, the Theatre of Lights is set to return to the Old Sacramento Waterfront for nightly entertainment this winter.

Guests can begin to enjoy the 15th Annual Theatre of Lights on Nov. 22, the same night as the official tree lighting for the holiday tree in Old Sacramento.

The Theatre of Lights show is a 20-minute live production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” on the rooftops and balconies above K Street in Old Sacramento.

Alongside the holiday-tradition tale, the performance will include stories of Sacramento pioneers and their experience in city’s early days in the 1850s.

“The sounds of the fires, floods, and parties will surround the audience as the 150-year-old building facades light up with color,” Old Sacramento Waterfront’s website reads.

Theatre of Lights schedule

Shows for the Theatere of Lights will occur Thursday through Sunday at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Nov. 22 to Dec. 30.

There are a few circumstances where the show won’t follow its schedule.

The first irregular date is Wednesday, Nov. 22 following the Old Sacramento tree lighting. There won’t be shows on Thanksgiving day on Nov. 23 and only one show will take place on Christmas Eve, which falls on a Sunday, at 6 p.m.

The event is free to the public.

Old Sacramento to transform for the holidays

Old Sacramento will embrace the holiday spirit as the historic neighborhood will transform into a holiday village with decorations, a 60-foot holiday tree and themed bar crawls.

Officials from the Old Sacramento Waterfront District said bars such as Bear and Crown, Honey and The Trapcat, Last Stop Saloon, and Delta King will be decorated in holiday gear and offer themed drinks.

The 60-foot holiday tree will be decorated 24,000 LED lights and will be placed on K Street between Front Street and Second Street. The tree will be lit up in purple on nights when the Sacramento Kings play.

Every building will also be adorned in lights and every street pole will sport red bows and storefronts will have their own decorations.

Carolers will roam the streets on Fridays and live music could be heard Saturdays and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting Nov. 24, Front Street will also be filled with a pop-up holiday market with artisan goods and art from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The pop-up market will end on Dec. 31.

Parking in Old Sacramento

For those who plan to visit Old Sacramento during the holiday season, Front and K streets will be closed to vehicles on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.

Visitors to the historic neighborhood can use the following two parking garages near Old Sacramento:

•Tower Bridge Garage: 1289 Front Street, entrance on Capitol Mall at Neasham Circle near the Tower Bridge.

•Old Sacramento City Garage: 274 I Street, entrance between 2nd and 3rd streets

Pre-pay rates in those garages are available from Friday at 3 p.m. until they close Sunday.

Weekend pre-pay rates for the Old Sacramento City Garage are $10 to $15 from 3 p.m. to close on Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday.

The Tower Bridge garage weekend pre-pay rates are also $10 to $15 from 3 p.m. to close from Friday through Sunday.