(FOX40.COM) — Rad Radio host Robert Williams was arrested on Friday night for driving under the influence, according to Auburn Police.

In a statement posted to the Rad Radio website, Williams said, “It’s beyond an ‘error of judgment,’ it’s despicable and could have turned out much worse than it did.”

The statement continued, “Thank God no one else was involved in any way or injured. Not only were the Auburn and California Police professional and courteous, but they may have saved a life, including mine.”

Police said that Williams’ bail was set at $10,000.

According to a bio posted to the Rad Radio website, Williams, 52, has been based in Sacramento since May 1999. Before that, he worked at a radio station in Lake Tahoe.