(KTXL) — Sacramento Beer Week has returned for the 14th year to celebrate the Sacramento region’s vast and storied beer-making traditions. There is still plenty of time and events to join in on the celebrations.

Beer Week is put together by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, who formed in 2003 as a way to support independent breweries in the Sacramento region.

This year’s events include bingo, trivia, a tournament of games, beer releases, live music and more. Beer Week runs through April 30.

Wednesday

BINGO and Crooked Lane Tap Takeover

Crooked Lane Takeover

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bingo!

Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 2009 Matsui Alley

$5 Pint Night

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: 116 N 16th Street

Paella and Beer Pairing Dinner

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 2004 Capitol Ave

Thursday

Beer Games

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 8251 Alpine Ave

Anything But Beer Trivia Night

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: 116 N 16th Street

Tacos and Beer on the Back Patio

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: 2904 Franklin Blvd

Friday

Back to College Party at LogOff Brewing

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 3054 Sunrise Blvd J

Craft Beer and Spirit Pairing

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 2004 Capitol Ave

Brewery Tour Day

Time: Noon

Location: 5861 88th Street #800

Saturday

Sac Beer Week Closeout

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: 921 12th Street

Michelada BFD Brunch

Time: Noon

Location: 2009 Matsui Alley

Grilled Cheese Sandos and Beer Pairing

Time: Noone

Location: 2904 Franklin Boulevard

For a full list of events visit the Sacramento Beer Week website.

