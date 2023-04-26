(KTXL) — Sacramento Beer Week has returned for the 14th year to celebrate the Sacramento region’s vast and storied beer-making traditions. There is still plenty of time and events to join in on the celebrations.
Beer Week is put together by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild, who formed in 2003 as a way to support independent breweries in the Sacramento region.
This year’s events include bingo, trivia, a tournament of games, beer releases, live music and more. Beer Week runs through April 30.
Wednesday
BINGO and Crooked Lane Tap Takeover
Crooked Lane Takeover
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bingo!
Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2009 Matsui Alley
$5 Pint Night
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: 116 N 16th Street
Paella and Beer Pairing Dinner
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 2004 Capitol Ave
Thursday
Beer Games
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 8251 Alpine Ave
Anything But Beer Trivia Night
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: 116 N 16th Street
Tacos and Beer on the Back Patio
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: 2904 Franklin Blvd
Friday
Back to College Party at LogOff Brewing
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 3054 Sunrise Blvd J
Craft Beer and Spirit Pairing
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: 2004 Capitol Ave
Brewery Tour Day
Time: Noon
Location: 5861 88th Street #800
Saturday
Sac Beer Week Closeout
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: 921 12th Street
Michelada BFD Brunch
Time: Noon
Location: 2009 Matsui Alley
Grilled Cheese Sandos and Beer Pairing
Time: Noone
Location: 2904 Franklin Boulevard
For a full list of events visit the Sacramento Beer Week website.