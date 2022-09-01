SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In an effort to support digital equity, Sacramento has set up 27 city parks with free Wi-Fi over the past few years.

Sacramento entered into a public-private partnership with Verizon in 2017 to bring 5G internet to the city, which included the parks connectivity project and a tech-centered effort aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and injuries.

According to the Sacramento city website, the Wi-Fi in a park is operational for the same duration as the park itself: sunrise to sunset.

Park visitors looking to connect should select ” CITY-PARK-FREE-WIFI” and accept the terms and conditions on the Wi-Fi splash page.

Central City

Brooks Truitt Bark Park

Fremont Park

Southside Park

Sutter’s Landing Park

William McKinney Park

North Sacramento

Carl Johnston Park

Robertson Park

South Sacramento

Cabrillo Park

Bill Conlin Sports Complex

North Laguna Park

Meadowview Park

Shasta Community Park

East Sacramento

Coloma Park

Glenn Hall Park

North Natomas

Hagginwood Park

Kokomo Park

North Natomas Regional Park

Quail Park

South Natomas

South Natomas Park

Fruitridge Broadway

George Sim Park

McClatchy Park

Tahoe Park

Pocket

Garcia Bend Park

Lewis Park

Reichmuth Park

Land Park

Belle Cooledge Park

William Land Regional Park

Sacramento parks include amenities beyond Wi-Fi such as courts for basketball, volleyball, and baseball; play structures, art installations and swimming pools.