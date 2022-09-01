SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In an effort to support digital equity, Sacramento has set up 27 city parks with free Wi-Fi over the past few years.
Sacramento entered into a public-private partnership with Verizon in 2017 to bring 5G internet to the city, which included the parks connectivity project and a tech-centered effort aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and injuries.
According to the Sacramento city website, the Wi-Fi in a park is operational for the same duration as the park itself: sunrise to sunset.
Park visitors looking to connect should select ” CITY-PARK-FREE-WIFI” and accept the terms and conditions on the Wi-Fi splash page.
Central City
Brooks Truitt Bark Park
Fremont Park
Southside Park
Sutter’s Landing Park
William McKinney Park
North Sacramento
Carl Johnston Park
Robertson Park
South Sacramento
Cabrillo Park
Bill Conlin Sports Complex
North Laguna Park
Meadowview Park
Shasta Community Park
East Sacramento
Coloma Park
Glenn Hall Park
North Natomas
Hagginwood Park
Kokomo Park
North Natomas Regional Park
Quail Park
South Natomas
South Natomas Park
Fruitridge Broadway
George Sim Park
McClatchy Park
Tahoe Park
Garcia Bend Park
Lewis Park
Reichmuth Park
Land Park
Belle Cooledge Park
William Land Regional Park
Sacramento parks include amenities beyond Wi-Fi such as courts for basketball, volleyball, and baseball; play structures, art installations and swimming pools.