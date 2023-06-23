(KTXL) — Three Sacramento area schools will be changing their names after a vote by the Sacramento City Unified Board of Education on Thursday.

The schools chosen for renaming were those the district identified as having been named after people who “engaged in, perpetuated, and/or condoned racism, oppression, colonization and exclusion of others, even genocide.”

Sutter Middle School had its name changed to Miwok Middle School, Peter Burnett Elementary School to Suy:u Elementary School, and Kit Carson International Academy to Umoja International Academy.

The district said changing the name of Sutter Middle School was a “focal point” for the Native American community in the region.

Documents from the board meeting note that John Sutter destroyed indigenous communities, their major food supplies and essentially enslaved them.

The school’s new name was chosen after the Miwok people who had lived in the region. Su Yu Elementary gets its name from the Miwok name for hawk.

Umoja International Academy gets its name from the first principle of Kwanzaa, which the district said means “to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation and race.”

“Our school sites sit on indigenous land. It is our duty to build inclusive and welcoming schools, and in many ways, that begins with the name,” said Jasjit Singh, SCUSD Board Member.

The name changes will occur over the summer, and students will return in the the fall to newly-named schools.

According to the district, they will also be looking at other school names and mascots that are named after “racist historical figures and symbology.”