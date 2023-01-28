(KTXL) — There are over a dozen off-leash dog parks throughout Sacramento, with enough space for dogs to get in a good exercise and socialize with other dogs.
The parks are free to use, but there are some rules, according to the city.
•Video Above: Hot air balloon crashes into car
Dogs are required to have a current license, and it should be worn on their collar, which should be on at all times. There is also a limit of two dogs per owner/handler at the park.
According to the city, any dogs that become aggressive or exhibit “unruly behavior” must immediately be taken out of the parks.
Below are the dog parks in Sacramento
Arden Arcade
University Dog Park – 1900 University Avenue
Central City
Sutter’s Landing Park – 20 28th Street
Truitt Bark Park – 1818 Q Street
East Sacramento
Granite Regional Park – 8200 Ramona Avenue
Land Park
Partner Park – 5699 South Land Park Drive
Lynn Robie Dog Park – 7895 Freeport Boulevard
North Natomas
North Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive
Regency Community Park – 5500 Honor Parkway
Tanzanite Community Park – 2220 Tanzanite Way
Valley Oak Dog Park – 2780 Mabry Drive
South Natomas
Barandas Dog Park – 2805 Grasslands Drive
Blackbird Park Dog Parks – 3765 Hovanian Drive
Glenbrook Park – 8500 La Riviera Drive
South Area
Jacinto Creek Park – 8600 West Stockton Boulevard