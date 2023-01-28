(KTXL) — There are over a dozen off-leash dog parks throughout Sacramento, with enough space for dogs to get in a good exercise and socialize with other dogs.

The parks are free to use, but there are some rules, according to the city.

Dogs are required to have a current license, and it should be worn on their collar, which should be on at all times. There is also a limit of two dogs per owner/handler at the park.

According to the city, any dogs that become aggressive or exhibit “unruly behavior” must immediately be taken out of the parks.

Below are the dog parks in Sacramento

Arden Arcade

University Dog Park – 1900 University Avenue

Central City

Sutter’s Landing Park – 20 28th Street

Truitt Bark Park – 1818 Q Street

East Sacramento

Granite Regional Park – 8200 Ramona Avenue

Land Park

Partner Park – 5699 South Land Park Drive

Pocket

Lynn Robie Dog Park – 7895 Freeport Boulevard

North Natomas

North Natomas Regional Park – 2501 New Market Drive

Regency Community Park – 5500 Honor Parkway

Tanzanite Community Park – 2220 Tanzanite Way

Valley Oak Dog Park – 2780 Mabry Drive

South Natomas

Barandas Dog Park – 2805 Grasslands Drive

Blackbird Park Dog Parks – 3765 Hovanian Drive

Glenbrook Park – 8500 La Riviera Drive

South Area

Jacinto Creek Park – 8600 West Stockton Boulevard