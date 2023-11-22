(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento Thanksgiving tradition returns.

The 30th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry, will take place on Thursday morning, causing various street closures in East Sacramento. Roads are expected to be closed until noon.

Here is the list of street closures for the 10K and 5K run:

•J Street between Carlson Drive and 45th Street

•45th Street between J Street and Folsom Boulevard

•Folsom Boulevard between 45th and 41st streets

•41st Street between Folsom Boulevard and H Street

•H Street between Alhambra Boulevard and 55th Street

•Alhambra Boulevard between H Street and McKinely Boulevard

•McKinely Boulevard between Alhambra Boulevard and Elvas Avenue

•Elvas Avenue between McKinley Boulevard and 51st Street

•51st Street between Elvas Avenue and D Street

•D Street between 51st Street and Coloma Way

•Coloma Way between D Street and Pico Way

•Pico Way between Coloma Way and F Street

•F Street between Pico Way and 47th Street

•47th Street between F and H streets

A map of the course for the 30th Annual Run to Feed the Hungry. Photo courtesy of the City of Sacramento.

Organizers suggests motorists and East Sacramento residents to check the neighborhood exit plan map if they plan on driving in or out of that area during Thanksgiving morning.

Click or tap here to view the neighborhood exit plan.

Participants can park for free on or near campus, but organizers suggest biking to the race for a “quick arrival and departure.”

The Run to Feed the Hungry is an annual 10K and 5K run and walk that supports the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, a local nonprofit which helps those in need move “toward self-sufficeincy and financial independence.”

The 10K run will begin at 8:15 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. Both races will begin on J Street, west of the entrance of the Sacramento State campus. The course concludes at the Scottish Rite Temple parking lot at 56th and H streets.

The top three male and female finishers will receive a plaque and prize money: $300 for 1st, $200 for 2nd and $100 for 3rd.