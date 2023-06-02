(KTXL) — Over 4,000 runners are expected to take over the streets of midtown and downtown Sacramento on Sunday.

The runners will be participating in the Kaiser Permanente Women’s Fitness Festival on Sunday morning that’ll cause road closures in the central city. The road closures will begin at 7 a.m. and will reopen when it’s clear and safe.

The 5K and 10K race will begin at 7:30 a.m. on 9th Street between L Street and Capitol Mall, according to the event’s website. A kids race called the Princess half-mile run will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Click or tap here to see the 5K race course.

Click or tap here to see the 10K race course.

What roads are will be closed?

Organizers said street closures on Sacramento roadways will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Here are the roads that will be closed, according to the city of Sacramento:

•9th Street from N Street to L Street

•L Street from 9th Street to 19th Street

•18th Street from L Street to Capitol Avenue

•Capitol Avenue from 17th Street to 19th Street

•17th Street from N Street to Capitol Avenue

•N Street from 17th Street to 19th Street

•19th Street from O Street to N Street

•O Street from 17th Street to 19th Street

•17th Street from P Street to O Street

•P Street fro 17th Street to 19th Street

•19th Street from 17th Street to 19th Street

•Q Street from 19th Street to 15th Street

•P Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

•16th Street from P Street to Capitol Avenue

•15th Street from N Street to Capitol Avenue

•N Street from 9th Street to 15th Street

Where to park for the event

With L Street from 9th to 19 streets closing at 7 a.m., drivers are urged to plan accordingly to find parking at the event.

According to organizers, there will be free street parking in the streets surrounding the course with paid parking at the Capitol Garage on 10th and L Street as an option.

Motorists are only able to enter the parking garage from 10th and J streets on Sunday morning. Organizers said 10th street will have two-way traffic on race morning.

Here is how you access the parking garage on the morning of the race, according to the event website:

From L Street

•Turn right on 8th street

•Turn right on J Street

•Turn right on 9th Street

•Turn left on K Street

•Turn right on 10th Street

From J Street

•Turn right on J Street

•Turn right on 9th Street

•Turn left on K Street

•Turn right on 10th Street