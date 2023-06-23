(KTXL) — The 2023 NBA Draft is complete, as a total of 58 players were selected this year.

The Sacramento Kings made a couple of draft day moves, reportedly trading center Richaun Holmes and the No. 24 pick in the first round.

•Video Above: Kings GM Monte McNair on Sacramento’s NBA Draft movement

They didn’t end the night empty-handed, as they acquired the draft rights to Xavier’s Colby Jones, the draft’s 34th selection, and selected Jalen Swanson at No. 54.

There was no surprise with the top pick of the draft with the San Antonio Spurs selecting 19-year-old French center Victor Wembanyama.

As for the No. 2 pick, the Charlotte Hornets selected Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

Both top picks of the draft could make their NBA debut in Sacramento, as the Spurs and Hornets are expected to compete in the California Classic Summer League.

Other teams playing at the Summer League include the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and host Sacramento Kings.

Here are this year’s draft picks (and where they were selected) who could play at the Summer League showdown at the Golden 1 Center on July 3 and 5.

Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (No. 1)

Sidy Cissoko (No. 44)

Hornets

Brandon Miller (No. 2)

Amari Bailey (No. 41)

Kings

Colby Jones (No. 34)

Jalen Slawson (No. 54)

Lakers

Jalen Hood-Schifino (No. 17)

Maxwell Lewis (No. 40)

Warriors

Brandon Podziemski (No. 19)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57)

Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (No. 18)

For the complete list of this year’s draft selections, click or tap here.

California Classic Summer League schedule

The NBA announced its Summer League schedules on Friday including the six-game rookie showcase in Sacramento.

All six games will be televised nationally on ESPN 2.

Here is the schedule for this year’s California Classic:

Monday, July 3

Heat vs. Lakers, 3 p.m.

Spurs vs. Hornets, 5 p.m.

Warriors vs. Kings, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Warriors vs. Hornets, 3 p.m.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 5 p.m.

Heat vs. Kings, 7 p.m.

Kings’ Las Vegas Summer League schedule

NBA Summer League in Vegas will take place from July 7 to 17 with games taking place in different venues throughout the city.

All 30 teams will hit the hardwood for the 11-day event.

For the entire Summer League schedule, click or tap here.

Here are the Kings’ scheduled games in Las Vegas this summer:

•Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks — 7:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion

•Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers — 7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center

•Kings vs. Chicago Bulls — 7 p.m. Cox Pavilion

•Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 6:30 p.m. Cox Pavilion