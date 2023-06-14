(KTXL) — Father’s Day weekend is approaching and if you’re looking for ways to spend time with your dad, there are eateries and events to celebrate.

Father’s Day Train

A scenic train ride through Yolo County farmlands is an option to spend with your father on June 18.

The train ride on River Fox Train lasts for two hours with indoor or outdoor seating. A concession car with snacks and beverages will be available for purchase for the ride.

Tickets are $49 each, but an upgrade including beer and whiskey tastings is available. Tickets are $10 each for infants and dogs, but pets are only allowed on outdoor cars.

The train will board 30 minutes before its departure time of 2 p.m. The boarding location is 18095 County Road 117, West Sacramento, CA 95691.

Click or tap here for more info.

Sacramento Republic FC Brewfest

Before Sacramento Republic FC’s home match against Monterey Bay FC, the club will host its inaugural Brewfest at Heart Health Park on Saturday.

The prematch event is only for people who are 21 and over and it’ll allow fans to sample local craft beers, ciders and seltzers.

Attendees will have unlimited tastings and fans will receive a commemorative glass, along with having the opportunity to meet with local brewers. Brewfest will begin at 5:30 p.m. and attendees will have in-and-out privileges until the 30th minute of the club’s match, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

Click or tap here for tickets to the event.

The ticket includes admission to the match.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Sacramento is offering a Father’s Day menu, which includes a special selection of dishes, appetizers, and alcoholic beverages.

The entrees being offered included a New York strip steak, garlic-crusted sea bass, lamb chops and truffle-crusted filet. The steak house said its full dinner menu will be available.

The steak house is also offering a “Father’s Day Prix Fixe” that includes a starter, entree, side and dessert.

Click or tap here to make a reservation.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s in downtown Sacramento is offering a Father’s Day meal that includes a slow-roasted prime rib topped with au jus sauce and whipped horseradish.

The steak house’s full menu will be available.

The steak house is also offering a Father’s Day cocktail that it says has a “unique take” on an old fashioned.

Click or tap here to make a reservation.

Eureka!

Eureka! in Roseville is offering a $10 Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned to guests all day on Father’s Day on Sunday.

In addition to ordering the drink, guests will also receive a complimentary Buffalo Trace branded glass.

La Popular

On Sunday, at the Mexican restaurant La Popular in Roseville, guests who order an LP Premium Margarita or an El Ranchero drink will receive a complimentary clay mug.

An LP Premium Margarita includes Volcan reposado tequila, agave, lime and Grand Marnier. The El Ranchero includes Volcan blanco tequila, lime, chareau aloe liqueur, cucumber and lemongrass.