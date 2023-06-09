(KTXL) — The Sacramento Pride Festival is expected to draw a large crowd this weekend, meaning there will be road closures in the central city.

The festival will span two days on Saturday and Sunday at Capitol Mall. A march through midtown is also scheduled for Sunday.

•Video Above: Sacramento City Unified School District raises Pride Flag

Headliner Rebecca Black is among the performers for the two-day festival, which is hosted by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.

Click or tap here to see the full lineup.

The festival will occur on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Sunday’s hours being 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What roads will be closed?

Here are the roads that will be closed through Sunday for the festival, according to the city of Sacramento:

•Capitol Mall from 3rd Street to 8th Street

•4th Street from L to N Street (Parking lot access on north and south sides)

•5th Street from L to N Street (Parking access on the north and south sides)

•6th Street from L to N Street (Parking access on the north and south sides)

•7th Street from L to N Street (Parking access on the north side)

Closures for Pride March

The Pride March will be at 11 a.m. with the route beginning at Southside Park and ending at Capitol Mall.

According to the city, the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday:

•6th Street from W to T Street

•T Street from 6th to 10th Street (rolling closure from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

•10th Street from T Street to Capitol Mall (rolling closures along 10th Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)