SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thanksgiving, the 29th annual Run to Feed the Hungry will impact roads throughout East Sacramento.

Roads will be impacted throughout East Sacramento from Alhambra Road to Sacramento State as well as from Folsom Boulevard to Elvas Avenue.

Roads are expected to be impacted throughout the morning as runners participating in the timed 10K will start at 8:15 a.m. and between 8:20 to 8:40 a.m. for untimed runners. Runners participating in the timed 5K will start at 9 a.m. and between 9:05 to 9:40 a.m. for untimed runners.

The following roads will be impacted by the Run to Feed the Hungry race course.

J Street between Carlson Drive and 45th Street

45th Street between J Street and Folsom Boulevard

Folsom Boulevard between 45th and 41st streets

41st Street between Folsom Boulevard and H Street

H Street between Alhambra Boulevard and 55th Street

Alhambra Boulevard between H Street and McKinley Boulevard

McKinley Boulevard between Alhambra Boulevard and Elvas Avenue

Elvas Avenue between McKinley Boulevard & 51st Street

51st Street between Elvas Avenue and D Street

D Street between 51st Street and Coloma Way

Coloma Way between D Street and Pico Way

Pico Way between Coloma Way and F Street

F Street between Pico Way and 47th Street

47th Street between F and H streets

The event is a loop course that will begin on J Street west of Sacramento State’s entrance to campus and then will run through the streets of East Sacramento.