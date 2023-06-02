(KTXL) — Teens and children who are 18 and younger can go to 13 libraries throughout the Sacramento area for free lunches beginning in mid-June.

The program, Lunch at the Library, held by the Sacramento Public Library begins June 13 and will be going on through Aug. 4.

No eligibility documentation is required nor is registration necessary; children just need to be at one of the 13 libraries between Tuesday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 1 .m.

Meals have to be eaten on site, according to Sac Library.

These are the 13 libraries that are a part of Lunch at the Library.

Arcade: 2443 Marconi Ave.

Colonial Heights: 4799 Stockton Blvd.

Del Paso Heights: 920 Grand Ave.

Elk Grove: 8900 Elk Grove Blvd.

Fair Oaks: 11601 Fair Oaks Blvd.

Martin Luther King, Jr.: 7340 24th St. Bypass.

North Highlands – Antelope: 4235 Antelope Rd.

North Sacramento – Hagginwood: 2109 Del Paso Blvd.

Rancho Cordova: 9845 Folsom Blvd.

Rio Linda: 6724 6th St.

Southgate: 6132 66th Ave.

Sylvan Oaks: 6700 Auburn Blvd.

Valley Hi – North Laguna: 7400 Imagination Parkway

Sacramento Public Library said the goal of the program is to keep children fed while outside of school.