(KTXL) — The National Weather Service says one of the three days in the 90s this week could reach a record daily high temperature.

Weather officials are also warning Californians of heat risk as the string of warm days is out of the ordinary for this time of the year.

The National Weather Service expects three days in the 90s: Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday is expected to have a high of 91.

Friday will likely be the warmest day of the week with a forecasted high of 93. The NWS said Friday has the highest chance of reaching record daily high temperatures.

Saturday will have temperatures in the low 90s as well.

The temperature will drop back down beginning next week. The NWS expects future temperatures to be in line with the season and even possibly below normal.