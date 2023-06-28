(KTXL) — Fireworks will officially be on sale in California starting at noon on Wednesday, and local fire authorities are reminding people how to stay safe this Fourth of July.

In 2022, CAL FIRE reported that more than 1,000 firework-caused fires were reported across the state, which resulted in nearly 5,000 acres burned.

These fires resulted in $25.7 million in property loss and $12.3 million in content loss, according to CAL FIRE.

Sacramento County

In Sacramento County, the Sacramento Fire Department launched a new mobile application to “combat illegal fireworks.”

The fire department said that users will be able to:

• Report illegal fireworks

• View community alerts

• Access local events

• Review community tips and resources

• See safety tips

• And File reports

“Citations starting at $1,000 (and) all the way up to $5,000 will be issued to property owners by just visual verification from one of our officers that a firework has left the property,” Sacramento Fire Department Fire Marshal Jason Lee said.

Yolo County

In neighboring Yolo County the West Sacramento Fire Department, the West Sacramento Police Department, TNT Fireworks and Phantom Fireworks are partnering for a firework amnesty event.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, West Sacramento residents can dispose of the illegal fireworks at West Sacramento Fire Station 45.

In return, TNT and Phantom Fireworks will be giving free ‘safe and sane’ fireworks while supplies last.

“Using consumer fireworks on our Nation’s birthday is as traditional as cookouts and parades. Families should promote and teach firework safety by using fireworks responsibly and setting a good example,” the West Sacramento Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

San Joaquin County

The City of Stockton announced on June 8, that there will be increased penalties for residents or persons found using illegal fireworks within city limits.

Citations now range from $1,000 to $3,000 and will be mailed to those persons responsible. If any damage occurs from the use of the illegal fireworks additional fines can be attached.

Responsible persons can include the property owner, tenant, landlord or property manager.

In order to educate the public on how to safely use fireworks the City of Stockton will be holding a series of demonstrations.

All fireworks are illegal in the unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County.

Placer County

Due to the significant threat of wildfires throughout much of Placer County, the only areas to legally use fireworks are Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln.

Fireworks are not allowed in any unincorporated areas of the county and Auburn.

Those in Auburn looking to dispose of their fireworks can do so with no questions asked at any Auburn Fire Department station.

The City of Auburn did pass a new city ordinance that will hold property owners responsible for any fireworks that are ignited or found on their property.