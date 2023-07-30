(KTXL) — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire involving three houses Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

According to the agency, “a few outbuildings” were also affected.

The fire occurred at Boyle Court and 39th Street, which is just south of Broadway.

The department noted that no one was injured in the fire and that the flames were classified as three alarms due to the proximity of the houses.

