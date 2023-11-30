(FOX40.COM) — Three men from Sacramento have been arrested for allegedly robbing and physically assaulting a woman as she was walking to her car, which left her with “major injuries to her spinal cord,” according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a social media post, SCSO said that the incident occurred on March 28 in the parking lot of S.F Asian Supermarket near Stockton Boulevard and 65th Street.

SCSO also included surveillance video of the incident in their social media post.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman finished shopping and walked to her car when a vehicle slowly approached her.

Two men got out of the car, physically assaulted the woman and took her purse, SCSO said. The men then returned to their car and fled the scene.

SCSO said that the assault led to the woman sustaining major injuries to her spinal cord, which required her to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the sheriff’s office completed its investigation, three men, all from Sacramento, were taken into custody on Wednesday for their roles in the assault and robbery.

One of the men has bonded out, but the other two remain in custody, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.