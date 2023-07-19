(KTXL) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a May shooting in Sacramento that injured four people including two minors, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, around 10 p.m. on May 13, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street.

Police said officers found a 1-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy each with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Two adult victims, each also having at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, were located at hospitals.

Detectives identified a 19-year-old, a 20-year-old and a juvenile as suspects in the shooting.

Police said all three have been arrested and are facing charges of attempted murder.