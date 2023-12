(FOX40.COM) — Three people have been critically injured after a vehicle rollover crash occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the crash happened on the 8100 block of Pocket Road just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Of the four people that were in the vehicle, three of them are in critical condition, the fire department said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.