(FOX40.COM) — Three pedestrians were hit by a car and sustained some injuries as it crashed into a building in Sacramento on Tuesday.

Around noon, the Sacramento Police Department said it responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a building on the 2700 block of Del Paso Road. Three people were struck by the vehicle as they entered the business building.

Officials said two people had minor injuries and the third person was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and a possible broken foot.

Police reported they do not suspect the vehicle’s driver was under the influence and the cause of the crash is under investigation.