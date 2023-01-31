(KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sacramento-area leaders announced on Tuesday that three state-owned buildings in downtown Sacramento could be made available for housing.

The three buildings are located along different blocks of Capitol Mall and N St., west of the state Capitol building.

•EDD headquarters at 800 Capitol Mall

•EDD Solar Building at 751 N St.

•Personnel Building at 801 Capitol Mall

Personnel located at the three buildings are scheduled to move to other sites in 2025, making the buildings available for “innovative and cost-effective housing,” according to a statement issued by Newsom’s office.

A state study from 2020 found that the remodel of the EDD headquarters could potentially result in nearly 400 housing units.

“The size and location of these three Capitol Mall buildings give us the opportunity to create a transit-friendly village with hundreds of new housing units — a project that will speed the evolution of our downtown away from reliance on office workers,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement.

The California Dept. of Housing and Community Development and the Dept. of General Services issued a ‘Request for Qualifications’ to redevelop the three state buildings in Sacramento.

Developers that would like to be considered for the renovations can present ‘alternative development visions,’ meaning the buildings may even be removed and a new building constructed if this plan still addresses housing as directed by an executive order issued by Newsom that directs state agencies to evaluate their unused properties.

Newsom’s office states that the order has resulted in 16 partnerships that will create more than 5,000 new units.