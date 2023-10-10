(FOX40.COM) — Golden Globe award-winner Tim Allen is scheduled to bring his stand-up comedy show to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento on Nov. 11.

Allen started his career as a comedian in the 1980s. His humor reportedly led him to his 1990’s role in the prime time television sensation sitcom, “Home Improvement,” where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, Emmy nomination, and People’s Choice Award for “favorite male performer in a television series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row.

He currently stars in the hit sitcom “Last Man Standing” on the FOX network.

Besides television shows, Allen also played Buzz Lightyear in Disney’s Toy Story and won the People’s Choice Award in 1995 for his role in the movie “The Santa Claus.”

The Nov. 11 comedy show is scheduled to happen at 8 p.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road. For more information or to purchase tickets visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com.