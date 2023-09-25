(FOX40.COM) — Three-time Grammy Award winner and country music superstar Tim McGraw is coming to Sacramento next summer.

The singer is bringing his “Standing Room Only” Tour at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, June 29. The Sacramento date is one of 11 new tour dates that were announced on Monday.

Carly Pearce is slated to perform as a special guest on all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

Last time McGraw performed in Sacramento was as a co-headliner for the debut of GoldenSky Festival at Discovery Park in 2022.

According to a press release, the tour is expected to include McGraw’s biggest hits from his three-decade career along with songs from his recently released 17th studio album “Standing Room Only.”

McGraw’s latest album was released on Aug. 25 and the album’s title track, “Standing Room Only” is currently in the top 10 on the country radio charts, his 92nd carrer chart entry.

The Golden 1 Center concert will be the final stop on the tour. Sacramento is one of California cities the singer will perform at, taking the stage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on June 28, 2024.

The 40-plus city tour will begin March 14, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.