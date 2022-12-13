SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 News is partnering with the Tri Counties Bank to help donate food to the Salvation Army during the 16th annual ‘Tis the Season Food Drive.

The Salvation Army and Tri Counties Bank are trying to reach a goal of 80,000 pounds of food donated for 2022.

Here are the most requested donations:

Peanut butter

Canned meat (chicken/tuna)

Soup

Canned vegetables/beans

Oatmeal

Coffee/tea

Whole grain pasta

Rice

Cooking Oil (canola/vegetable/olive)

Cereal

While donations are accepted anywhere from Nov. 9 through Dec. 23, FOX40 News will be broadcasting from the collection event locations.

Here are the locations throughout the Sacramento area where there will be collection events accepting donations.

Dec. 13, North Natomas Raley’s – 3250 Arena Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95834

Dec. 14, Carmichael Raley’s – 5159 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA 95608

Dec. 15, Roseville Raley’s – 1915 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661

Those who donate at the collection events will receive a thank-you gift from Tri Counties Bank and the Salvation Army.