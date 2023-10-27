(FOX40.COM) — The 2023-2024 NBA season is officially underway, and the Sacramento Kings are hoping to pick up where they left off at the end of last season.

After a 130-114 road win against the Utah Jazz in their season opener, the Kings are looking for their first home win of the new season. The opponent: Their Northern California rivals, the Golden State Warriors. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

But for those who may not have been able to purchase tickets, a new bar across from the Golden 1 Center is fully stocked with TVs, drinks, and “elevated bar food” to provide sports fans with a comfortable “game watching atmosphere” all season long.

Tom’s Watch Bar, 414 K St, is described as the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. “Promising ‘All the Sports, All the Time,’ Tom’s Watch Bar’s highly curated sports programming covers all sports, from collegiate to professional to international, big events and prize fights, even emerging obscure and outrageous sports,” reads a description of the bar on DOCO’s website.

An array of food items offered by Tom’s Watch Bar (Image Credit: Aydian Ahmad | FOX40)

To celebrate the home opener, FOX40 is setting up at Tom’s from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. to speak to renowned members of the Sacramento Kings media, such as radio personality Gary Gerould, TV broadcaster Kyle Draper and maybe even a special appearance from everyone’s favorite mascot, Slamson.

The “Beam Team” lost to the Warriors in a seven-game series in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, which means retribution will be on the minds of Kings players and fans.

A Kings win could prove to the basketball world that Sacramento is officially a championship contender, not a pretender.

Interviews

Marcos Breton, Sacramento Bee

Marcos Breton of the Sacramento Bee has covered the Kings since 2000, so it’s safe to say he’s been there for the good times and the bad. Breton discusses what he likes about this current Kings roster, and how De’Aaron Fox is the engine that makes this team go.

Jerry Reynolds, former Kings coach, GM and broadcaster

Former Kings coach, GM and broadcaster Jerry Reynolds speaks about his excitement for the upcoming season, including his thoughts on De’Aaron Fox potentially becoming the greatest guard in Sacramento Kings history.

Scott Freshour, Kings Emcee and Slamson, Kings mascot

Kings Emcee Scott Freshour takes fans through the halftime entertainment at the Golden 1 Center that keeps fan energy levels high. Of course, none of it is possible without help from everyone’s favorite lion, Slamson.

Kyle Draper, Kings play-by-play announcer

According to Kyle Draper, who has done play-by-play for the Kings for the last four years, said that this rendition of the Sacramento Kings could have “the best bench in the NBA.”

Scott Moak, Kings Emcee

Scott Moak has spent the last 22 years as an emcee for the Sacramento Kings. Moak says he expects the energy levels for the Kings-Warriors matchup to match what it was last year. “The electricity is going to be [at Golden 1 Center] starting tonight.”

Gary “GMan” Gerould, Voice of the Kings

The Voice of the Kings Gary Gerould enters his 39th season doing radio announcements for the Beam Team. During the 2022-2023 season, Gerould ended up calling his 3,000th game.