(FOX40.COM) — A new sports bar near the Golden 1 Center has announced its opening date.

Tom’s Watch Bar, a Denver-based sports bar chain, is opening its Downtown Commons location on Oct. 2, according to a press release.

The sports bar will be located under Polanco Cantina and across the entrance of the Golden 1 Center. The new sports bar will employ up to 140 people, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be opening our doors in the vibrant heart of Sacramento,” Tom’s Watch Bar co-founder Tom Ryan said in a statement. “Our goal is to create an unparalleled sports and entertainment experience for the community, a place where fans can come together, enjoy great food and drinks, and cheer for their teams. We can’t wait to be a part of the DOCO community and contribute to the excitement of Sacramento.”

According to the release, the downtown Sacramento location will be 8,000 square feet with 325 seats and will offer private event spaces and catering services.

The sports bar’s hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Customers will get a 360-degree experience with hundreds of screens along with a central oversized stadium screen inside the bar.

According to the sport bar chain’s website, it will be the first Tom’s Watch Bar location in Northern California.

Other Tom’s Watch Bar locations across the country include Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Coors Field in Denver.

Founded in 2014, Tom’s Watch Bar shows sports ranging from collegiate to professional and international sports and sometimes sporting events that seem “obscure” and “outrageous,” according to its website.

Tom’s Watch Bar offers “a diverse menu” from its prime rib dip and deep dish nachos to poke bowls and vegetarian options, according to the release. The sports bar’s website said it offers “an expansive array of domestic, imported and craft beers” along with its signature two-handed 40-ounce stein.