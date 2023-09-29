(FOX40) — The fall season is in full effect and with the cool change comes some warm cravings for pumpkin spice. Here are the top 10 places in the Sacramento area to grab pumpkin-flavored lattes and more, according to Yelp.

1. Pachamama Coffee, 3644 J Street, Sacramento: Pachamama Coffee is 100% farmer-owned, according to its website. They opened in 2006 and are said to have a global federation of producer groups from Peru, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico and Ethiopia.

2. Goodside Coffee, 1430 H Street, Sacramento: Goodside Coffee has a 4.5-star rating out of 5 on Yelp. For the fall season, they offer a Harvest Chai Latte that some Yelp reviewers say is a perfect blend of pumpkin and chai.

3. World Traveler Coffee, 1111 24th Street, Suite 101, Sacramento: World Traveler Coffee offers fresh coffee roasted every Monday to ensure the best beans and the best cup of coffee, according to their website.

“I had their seasonal pumpkin spice (latte) and it was delicious and velvety, just as I was expecting,” said a Yelp reviewer.

4. The Naked Lounge Coffee Shop, 1500 Q St Sacramento: The Naked Lounge Coffee Shop advertises to have “the best value per ounce,” and is located in the Curtis Park area.

5. Faria Bakery, 3417 Broadway, Sacramento: Besides the pumpkin spice latte Faria Bakery is known for their “Pumpkin Pie Treat,” which is described as “a super flakey crisp croissant crust filled with a delicious pumpkin spiced custard, topped with whipped cream.”

6. Temple Coffee Roasters, 4201 H Street, Sacramento: Temple Coffee Roasters reportedly had a variety of pumpkin-flavored drinks and dishes to choose from.

“The latte was delicious and tasted exactly like its namesake. It was like a cookie in liquid form. My pumpkin muffin was wonderful, too,” said a Yelp reviewer. “All the pumpkin-centric flavors were present. It was moist but not overly sweet or dense. The perfect accompaniment to my latte.”

7. BluePrint Coffee Project,1200 2nd Street, Sacramento: “I ordered the pumpkin latte it was delicious. It also came with an awesome design -very picture worthy, but with the taste to back it up,” said one Yelp reviewer. The guy working behind the counter was very nice and friendly. It was an awesome place for a coffee break.”

8. The Trade Coffee and Coworking: 2220 K St Sacramento: “Great coffee shouldn’t be difficult to find, congratulations, you found it,” its website reads.

A Yelp reviewer reported, “I know pumpkin-flavored things are fun to make fun of, but it isn’t possible with theirs. It is only available in the fall I think but they actually make the pumpkin puree that goes in it. with pumpkin puree and actual spices, not too sweet and SOOO good!”

9. Tupelo Coffee House, 5700 Elvas Ave Sacramento: Tupelo Coffee House reportedly has a fall menu that includes a pumpkin latte, pumpkin pie chai, pumpkin cake and pumpkin cream cheese muffins.

10. Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters,749 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento: Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters was a 2023 Roster of the Year finalist, according to Roast Magazine. Its menu includes pumpkin lattes and pumpkin pastries.