(KTXL) — Although Sacramento is mainly an urban area it still offers some great walking trails through some of the city’s natural areas. Here is a list of the highest-ranked trails in the capital city according to All Trails.

10. Old Sacramento State Historic Park Loop

Distance: 0.7 miles

Estimated Time: 12 minutes

Starting at the Old Sacramento Schoolhouse, this loop takes you around Old Sacramento without having to get into the hustle and bustle of visitors to the old west city.

This trail has 60 reviews with a majority vote of 5 stars for a cumulative score of 3.9 stars.

9. Levee Path Trail

Distance: 3.5 miles

Estimated Time: 1 hour and 4 minutes

Starting at Sutter’s Land Regional Park, this trail continues east along one of the many levees in Sacramento to keep the American River at bay.

This trail has an average rating of 4-out-of-5 stars from 174 reviews.

8. Old Sacramento and Promenade Trail

Distance: 1 mile

Estimated time: 18 minutes

This small loop covers a small section of the Sacramento River Parkway Tail from Front and O streets, near the Croker Museum, to the California State Railroad Museum.

This trail has an average ranking of 4-out-of five stars from 147 reviews.

7. Sacramento River Parkway Trail

Distance: 9.5 miles

Estimated time: 2 hours and 47 minutes

If you are looking for a nice long walk along the Sacramento River you can start this trail near the intersection of Broadway and Marina View Drive.

Although the starting view may not be ideal, the further you head north the more the views improve.

This trail has 179 reviews with a cumulative score of 4.1 stars out of 5.

6. Gateway Oaks Trail

Distance: 3.5 miles

Estimated Time: 1 hour and 1 minute

This trail can be started near the Peregrine Park softball fields or the Ray and Judy Tretheway Oak Preserve. The trail mostly follows the Natomas Main Drainage Ditch along a paved two-lane pathway.

This trail has 228 reviews with a large majority of five-star ratings for a cumulative ranking of 4.2 stars.

4. Guy West Bridge to Watt Avenue Bridge

Distance: 5.1 miles

Estimated time: 1 hour and 37 minutes

If you are a Sacramento State student getting some outdoor time or just someone looking for a nice walk along the river this is a nice loop walk.

This trail has an average ranking of 4.2 out of five stars from 816 reviews.

3. American River Bike Trail

Distance: 32.3 miles

Estimated Time: 9 hours and 52 minutes

Without a doubt this is one of the longest continuous trails in Sacramento and Sacramento County.

The trail stretches from Discovery Park at the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers and heads northeast to Beals Point at Folsom Lake.

This trail has a ranking of 4.3 out of 5 stars from 489 reviews.

2. McKinley Park Loop

Distance: 1 mile

Estimated time: 17 minutes

If you are just looking for a quick jaunt around the park the McKinley Park Loop could be a good option. This park features a large duck pond, the city’s largest rose garden, a library and more.

This trail has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from 271 reviews

1. Capitol Park Loop

Distance 1.1 miles

Estimated Time: 19 minutes

What is a visit to Sacramento without seeing the Capitol building and what better way to explore its grounds than the Capitol Park Loop. This is a multi-use trail that encircles the capitol building and the California State Capitol Park.

This trail has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating from 393 reviews