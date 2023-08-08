(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento’s historic Tower Theatre is showing the popular so-bad-its-good movie ‘The Room’ through the rest of 2023.

The San Francisco-set indie romantic drama directed by and starring Tommy Wiseau was released to little fanfare in 2003 but over time became a cult favorite.

According to the description on the Tower Theatre website, the film follows “Johnny – a successful banker who lives happily in a San Francisco townhouse with his fiancée, Lisa. One day, inexplicably, she gets bored with him and decides to seduce his best friend, Mark.”

The film was later the subject of a book titled ‘The Disaster Artist’ which was later adapted into a movie of the same name starring James Franco and Seth Rogan.

Here are the Tower Theatre showtimes for the rest of the year:

Friday, August 11 – 10 p.m.

Friday, September – 10 p.m.

Friday, October 13 – 10 p.m.

Friday, November 10 – 10 p.m.

Friday, December – 10 p.m.