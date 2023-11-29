(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento’s iconic Tower Theatre will celebrate its 85th anniversary this Saturday.

“It has been an honor to be able to bring the best in specialty film to the Sacramento community for the last 25 years,” said Terri Moore, vice president of operations at Reading International U.S. Cinemas, which began operating the theatre two and a half decades ago. “We’re overwhelmed with the love and support from the Sacramento community and look forward to many years to come.”

The celebration at the theatre on Broadway will start around 3:30 p.m. with a photo opportunity followed by a presentation on the history of the theater by journalist and Sacramento resident Matías Bombal.

At 4 p.m. the theatre will screen Giuseppe Tornatore’s Cinema Paradiso (1990) after which dessert will served in the lobby.

Then Dave Moreno, The Tower’s featured musician, will put on a “pipe organ presentation.”

Tickets for the special event cost $8.50.

The theater first opened on Nov. 11, 1938 and acts as a landmark for the surrounding neighborhood which current is undergoing a renewal project.

“This event marks the introduction of the Sacramento Tower District,” said Joan Borucki, executive director of the SacTowerDistrict. “Focused on preserving and highlighting its iconic, cultural legacy, The District is kicking off a new branding campaign to coincide with the physical remake of Broadway through the City of Sacramento’s Complete Streets Project.”