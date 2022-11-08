SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New shops and eateries are opening in the next few months in the Downtown Commons plaza in Sacramento, commonly known as DOCO.

According to a joint announcement from DOCO, Sacramento Kings, and the Golden 1 Center, a variety of new tenants signed agreements and are expected to open early-to-mid 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The stores and restaurants that are slated to open up storefronts are Toys R Us, Wetzels Pretzels, World Traveler Coffee Roasters, IT’SUGAR Candy Store, Tom’s Watch Bar, and Phenom.

The Toys R Us, which is currently open for the holiday season, will be a permanent location inside Macy’s on the second floor. The beloved children’s toy brand is known for selling children’s toys and opened inside Macy’s in August.

The downtown store is one of two Toys R Us locations in Sacramento, with the other being at Macy’s at the Arden Fair Mall.

“We are excited about the considerable momentum in DOCO as a variety of new retail shops, eateries, beverage hotspots, and more are coming to the plaza and joining the amazing mix of existing businesses,” Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart said in a statement. “Plus, we look forward to eleven more new tenant announcements as we enter the new year.”

As for the other announcement stores, World Traveler Coffee Roasters and Phenom are locally-owned stores. The coffee shop will be located on the main plaza adjacent to Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie. World Traveler Coffee Roasters currently has locations in El Dorado Hills, Folsom, midtown Sacramento, and Roseville.

Phenom is a sneaker, streetwear, and lifestyle boutique that will be located in the west plaza next to Identify Boutique. There’s currently a Phenom store in Elk Grove.

Tom’s Watch Bar, a sports bar, will be located next to Pressed at the main plaza and will include indoor and outdoor seating. IT’SUGAR Candy Store is a candy shop that will be located next to Echo & Rig at the main plaza.

Wetzel’s Pretzels, a well-known pretzel eatery will be located in the west plaza outside of the Macy’s entrance. Crepes, soups, and sandwiches will also be sold at this location.

DOCO is an outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment complex in downtown Sacramento. The Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, is in the plaza, along with various existing stores and eateries.