SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A video shared by the Sacramento SPCA shows someone stealing one of their large trucks on Monday and then crashing through their fence.

Sacramento SPCA said that the theft of the one-ton truck happened around 9:30 p.m.

The truck has designs of cats, dogs and the organization logo. The Sacramento SPCA can be contacted at 916-383-7387.