(KTXL) — Tuesday Morning announced that they would be closing hundreds of stores across the country, including 31 stores in California.

Out of those 31 stores, three Sacramento area stores will be closing down, according to Tuesday Morning.

The Citrus Heights, Folsom and Roseville locations will all be closing. While no exact date has been announced, the company stated that they will be closing in 2023.

Tuesday Morning also announced that everything is on sale at the stores due to the closure.

The news comes after several media outlets reported that Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.