SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m.

Fire crews that responded declared that a man and a woman who were passengers of the same vehicle died at the scene.

Two people that were in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

The police said that no arrests have been made in connection with the crash, which continues to be under investigation.