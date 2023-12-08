(FOX40.COM) — A two-alarm fire at a Florin Road strip mall has destroyed several vacant storefronts and forced road closures, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., when fire crews arrived in the 3800 block of Florin, near Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard, the fire was elevated to a two-alarm fire.

The Sacramento Fire Department is being assisted by Metro Fire of Sacramento and Cosumnes Fire Department. There are around 70 total firefighters on scene.

Crews fighting the fire from within the building were pulled out due to the intensity of the fire and a partial roof collapse, the Sacramento Fire Department told FOX40.com.

Florin Road has been closed due to hoses being hooked up to hydrants across the street from the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.