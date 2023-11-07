(FOX40.COM) – Police are investigating two alleged arson fires that happened in close proximity of each other at Sacramento State University.

At around 4:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sacramento State Police Department officers said they received a call of a fire in a trashcan at Riverview Hall. Fire crews and Sacramento State PD reportedly worked together to extinguish the fire.

Sacramento State Police Department say the man suspected of arson was spotted nearby shortly before the fires were ignited./Sacramento State Police Department

Afterward, officers say they noticed a second fire nearly 40 yards away in another trashcan. A person of interest was seen near the trashcans immediately before the fires started, police say. They suspect both fires were intentionally set.

This person believed to be responsible for the fires is described as a man with a dark complexion and around six feet tall with an average to athletic build, according to Sacramento State PD. He was wearing a red sweatshirt with white lettering on the back and dark blue or black jeans. He was also carrying a black duffle bag or tote bag.