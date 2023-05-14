(KTXL) — Two children received non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., a 1-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were transported to a local hospital after a shooting near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street.

Two additional adults were also found near the area of the shooting and were also taken to the hospital with at least one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police are not providing suspect information and the motive and/or circumstances behind the shooting are still unknown at this time.