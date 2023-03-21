(KTXL) — The Old Sacramento Waterfront is hosting two days of island music and reggae in September.

The Holo Holo Music Festival will take place in Old Sacramento on Sept. 9-10. The Sacramento event is one of two festivals that will occur this year under the name with the other taking place in Las Vegas, both of which will be organized by the same company.

Who are the festival’s performers?

Here is the lineup for each day of the Sacramento event:

Saturday, Sept. 9

•Kolohe Kai

•J Boog

•FIJI

•Rebel Souljahz

•Mike Love

•Ka’ikena Scanlan

•Chris Boomer

Sunday, Sept. 10

•Common Kings

•Steel Pulse

•Maoli

•Three Plus

•Koauka

•Eli Mac

•CRSB

•Western Conference (special guest)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the two-day event officially go on sale Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. and be purchased online on the festival’s website.

What time is the festival?

Doors open at 1 p.m. with music starting at 2 p.m. on both days

Who is organizing the event?

The festival is being organized by Good Vibez and JMF Presents. The latter has produced hundreds of concerts and festivals along the West Coast for 25 years, according to the festival’s website.

The inaugural Holo Holo Music Festival took place in September 2022 at the Frost Amphitheater at Stanford University.

“Holo Holo’ means to travel, to sail, to move,” Good Vibez co-owner Dan Sheehan said in a press release. “This familiar expression is most often heard between friends as in ‘let’s holo holo up country.’:

One of the most notable festivals organized by Good Vibez is the California Roots Music & Arts Festival in Monterey in the Central Coast area.

“For decades we’ve worked inland and up and down the coast of California to bring great music to great people,” Good Vibez co-owner Amy Sheehan said in a press release. “We are thrilled to partner with JMF Presents, fellow music lovers with deep ties to the Sacramento market.”