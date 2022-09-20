SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road.

CHP said the vehicle, a gray Toyota Camry, was headed north on I-5 at around 70 mph when it traveled onto the shoulder and drove on the rumble strips.

The driver of the vehicle overcorrected and the vehicle lost traction on the wet roadway, CHP said.

According to CHP, the car went off the roadway into grass and dirt where it turned over several times, ejecting three of its occupants.

One of the ejected passengers was declared dead at the scene by the Consumes Fire Department. The driver, who was one of the people ejected, the second ejected passenger, and the third passenger were all taken to a hospital where the driver later died.

CHP said seatbelts were not being worn at the time of the crash and that they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.